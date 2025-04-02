Advances lead to safer and more successful robotic surgeries

If you’re 50 or older, you or someone you know has likely experienced a hernia or gallstones. In fact, hernia repair and gallbladder removal are two of the most common surgeries performed in the United States.

Significant advances in surgical technology are making these procedures safer and more successful than ever, according to Dr. David Yu Greenblatt, a general surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy and affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital. At Sharp, surgeons perform robotic-assisted procedures with a lower risk of complications and help patients get back to everyday activities sooner than traditional approaches.

Hernia repair

A hernia is a hole in the abdominal wall where there shouldn’t be one. It happens when fat or part of an organ, such as the intestine, pushes through weak tissue. This results in a bulge or lump that can be felt when lifting heavy things or bearing down, causing discomfort or pain.

Hernias are common. Most occur in the abdomen, but they can also occur in the groin area (inguinal), near the belly button (umbilical), or within surgical scars (incisional or ventral).

If a hernia is painful, a doctor may recommend hernia repair surgery. During the procedure, the surgeon moves the contents of the hernia back into the abdomen and closes the hole. The area is then reinforced with a special plastic mesh to prevent hernias from forming again.

Gallbladder removal

The gallbladder is a hollow pouch attached to the liverthat stores bile, a green liquid that helps you digest fatty food. Hard deposits called gallstones can form inside the gallbladder, causing pain, nausea and bloating. Gallstones can be as small as a grain of sand or as big as a golf ball.

If gallstones symptoms worsen, a doctor may recommend surgery to remove the gallbladder. Today, with robotic technology, a surgeon performs this procedure using a camera and small incisions. After surgery, patients typically feel less pain than traditional surgery methods and go home the same day.

Benefits of robotic surgery

Patients who need hernia repair or gallbladder removal can benefit from robotic surgery, says Dr. Shawn Bench, a general surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital. With robotic technology, the surgeon and surgical team fully control everything that happens during the surgery.

“It allows us to make smaller incisions, so patients often have less pain, shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries,” Dr. Bench says. “As a surgeon, the robotic tools allow me to have greater accuracy and control, especially with delicate movements.”

Robotic surgery at Sharp

In 2024, Sharp HealthCare became one of the first health systems in the world to acquire and use the da Vinci 5 robot, the newest generation of robotic technology. Surgeons use the system to perform hernia repair, gallbladder removal, and other abdomen and gastrointestinal surgeries.

“The da Vinci 5 is a sophisticated robotic platform that’s redefining what’s possible in surgery,” Dr. Greenblatt says. “I’m so proud that we’re able to offer this technology to our community.”

