Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Deborah Oh, MD, PhD
I practice as a team with Dr. Neelima Chu, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:53
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of Illinois - Urbana:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Thyroid problems
NPI
1346467800
Ratings and reviews
4.8
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I would highly recommend Dr. Oh and her entire staff!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Awesome doctor. Listened and provided feedback that you could tell she was listening. Adjusted Rx for lifestyle fit.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
I like the way Dr Oh listen to me and treat me
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Dr. Oh is a wonderful endocrinologist!!! I had A LOT of questions and she was very patient, listened very well, and answered my questions In a very thoughtful and easy-to-understand way. I feel I am in good hands with Dr. Oh. Trying to get in to see her for the first time was really hard. I keep calling every day and asked to be put on a cancellation list. They called me Friday April 21 at 10am that she has a noon time availability. My "appointment was until May and I was continuing to decline.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Deborah Oh, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deborah Oh, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
