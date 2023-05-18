Verified Patient May 4, 2023 5.0

Dr. Oh is a wonderful endocrinologist!!! I had A LOT of questions and she was very patient, listened very well, and answered my questions In a very thoughtful and easy-to-understand way. I feel I am in good hands with Dr. Oh. Trying to get in to see her for the first time was really hard. I keep calling every day and asked to be put on a cancellation list. They called me Friday April 21 at 10am that she has a noon time availability. My "appointment was until May and I was continuing to decline.