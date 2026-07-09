Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology
480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-585-4044
Fax: 858-585-4353
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Deborah K. Oh, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Thyroid problems
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346467800
Insurance plans accepted
Deborah K. Oh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
193 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Very thorough, provide good explanation of recommended actions, very warm interaction
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr Oh and her assistant Kristina are incredible! My insurance switched to a new pharmacy and challenging is an understatement to acquire the medication that works best for me. They did not give up. I'm so appreciative of both of them making sure I had what I needed and really went the extra mile to take care of me. They are amazing and I'm so grateful to them!!
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Answered my questions
Verified Patient
May 19, 2026
2.6
In the end, I honestly don't know why I was there. To check if I have a specific hormone condition? To find out why I can't lose weight? What happens next??
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deborah K. Oh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.