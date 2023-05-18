Provider Image

Deborah Oh, MD, PhD

Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-644-6815

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Deborah Oh, MD, PhD

I practice as a team with Dr. Neelima Chu, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:
 53
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of Illinois - Urbana:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346467800
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Deborah Oh, MD, PhD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
I would highly recommend Dr. Oh and her entire staff!
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Awesome doctor. Listened and provided feedback that you could tell she was listening. Adjusted Rx for lifestyle fit.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
I like the way Dr Oh listen to me and treat me
Verified Patient
May 4, 2023
5.0
Dr. Oh is a wonderful endocrinologist!!! I had A LOT of questions and she was very patient, listened very well, and answered my questions In a very thoughtful and easy-to-understand way. I feel I am in good hands with Dr. Oh. Trying to get in to see her for the first time was really hard. I keep calling every day and asked to be put on a cancellation list. They called me Friday April 21 at 10am that she has a noon time availability. My "appointment was until May and I was continuing to decline.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Deborah Oh, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deborah Oh, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.