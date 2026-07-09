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Deborah K. Oh, MD

4.8

193 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology

619-585-4044
Fax: 858-585-4353

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology

619-644-6815

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Endocrinology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-585-4044
    Fax: 858-585-4353

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6815

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Endocrinology

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Deborah K. Oh, MD

Age: 56
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of Illinois - Urbana: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1346467800

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Deborah K. Oh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

193 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Very thorough, provide good explanation of recommended actions, very warm interaction

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Dr Oh and her assistant Kristina are incredible! My insurance switched to a new pharmacy and challenging is an understatement to acquire the medication that works best for me. They did not give up. I'm so appreciative of both of them making sure I had what I needed and really went the extra mile to take care of me. They are amazing and I'm so grateful to them!!

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Answered my questions

Verified Patient

May 19, 2026

2.6

In the end, I honestly don't know why I was there. To check if I have a specific hormone condition? To find out why I can't lose weight? What happens next??

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.