Meditation comes to the cardiac cath lab
Cardiac catheterization labs can be high-pressure environments, which is why Dr. Deepthi Sudhakar helps care for the caregivers through meditation.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
1811307051
Deepthi Sudhakar, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deepthi Sudhakar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Deepthi Sudhakar, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Cardiac catheterization labs can be high-pressure environments, which is why Dr. Deepthi Sudhakar helps care for the caregivers through meditation.
Female physicians provide a unique perspective on women’s heart health.
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