Deepthi Sudhakar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Deepthi Sudhakar, MD
Age:69
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1811307051
Insurance plans accepted
Deepthi Sudhakar, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
