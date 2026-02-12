Cardiac catheterization (cath) labs are high-pressure environments, where every second counts when treating conditions like heart attack and cardiogenic shock. Teams are skilled in moving quickly to save patients’ lives, but one cardiologist is encouraging them to slow down to care for themselves.

Dr. Deepthi Sudhakar, an interventional cardiologist, is no stranger to high-stress situations in the cardiac cath lab. She finds purpose in taking on some of the most complex cases at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where she works side-by-side with an expert team of nurses, technicians and aides who perform advanced procedures to diagnose and treat heart conditions using cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Sudhakar recognized the need for emotional connection among the team after particularly difficult cases. Drawing on her background as a 200-hour registered yoga teacher, she gathered the team and trialed a short meditation session before the day’s procedures began.

During the session, she led the participants in finding a moment to pause, breathe and express gratitude. The feedback was instantly positive.

“Dr. Sudhakar has truly invested in our cath lab team at Sharp Chula Vista,” says John Stauffer, BSN, RN, the cardiovascular and cath lab manager. “She comes in early to lead guided meditation sessions and consistently encourages staff to practice mindfulness throughout the day. I’m grateful for her partnership and her commitment to helping our team navigate the everyday stressors of our high-intensity environment.”

Mind, body and heart health

Dr. Sudhakar began pursuing yoga and meditation during her fellowship after medical school. She quickly saw the direct link between mind-body wellness and heart health.

“When we talk about a heart-healthy lifestyle, we’re often talking about eating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight and exercising,” says Dr. Sudhakar. “There’s no doubt that these things are extremely important, but I encourage my patients to include their mental health, too. We know that reduced stress levels have a positive effect on cardiovascular health.”

At a recent conference, other cardiac cath lab teams from across the country were amazed to learn that time and space were held for meditation in the lab at Sharp Chula Vista.

"The most powerful shift in a high-stress lab starts with a simple willingness to try,” says Kelly Atteberry, an invasive cardiovascular technologist. “Dr. Sudhakar's morning meditation is revolutionary and helps protect the hearts of those doing healing. Her box breathing techniques help with acute stress, and the stretches support ergonomics. We are a leader in self-care that I hope to see cath labs around the country manifest."

