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Denise Y. Gomez, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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TrueCare Oceanside

760-736-6767
Fax: 760-757-3004

605 Crouch St
Building C
Oceanside, CA 92054

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Location and phone

  1. TrueCare Oceanside

    605 Crouch St
    Building C
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-736-6767
    Fax: 760-757-3004

About Denise Y. Gomez, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • HIV/AIDS

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NPI

1407871817

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