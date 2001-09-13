Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
TrueCare Oceanside
605 Crouch St
Building C
Oceanside, CA 92054
Get directions
760-736-6767
Fax: 760-757-3004
About Denise Y. Gomez, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- HIV/AIDS
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407871817
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Denise Y. Gomez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Denise Y. Gomez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.