Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
About Derek A. Helton, MD
Gender: Male
Education
Loma Linda University Medical Center: Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Residency
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Internship
UCLA Medical Center - Olive View: Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1801992839
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Derek A. Helton, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Derek A. Helton, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.