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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County Podiatry Clinic
2191 S El Camino Real
Suite 101
Oceanside, CA 92054
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North County Podiatry Clinic
255 N Elm St
Suite 201
Escondido, CA 92025
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North County Podiatry Clinic
925 E Pennsylvania Ave
Suite H
Escondido, CA 92025
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About Dewain N. Springer, DPM
I became a physician because of my desire to help others. I strongly believe in the role of compassionate care for my patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1881709459
Insurance plans accepted
Dewain N. Springer, DPM, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dewain N. Springer, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dewain N. Springer, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.