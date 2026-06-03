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Dewain N. Springer, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatric surgery

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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North County Podiatry Clinic

760-757-7171

2191 S El Camino Real
Suite 101
Oceanside, CA 92054

North County Podiatry Clinic

760-747-1550

255 N Elm St
Suite 201
Escondido, CA 92025

North County Podiatry Clinic

760-747-1550

925 E Pennsylvania Ave
Suite H
Escondido, CA 92025

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County Podiatry Clinic

    2191 S El Camino Real
    Suite 101
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-757-7171

  2. North County Podiatry Clinic

    255 N Elm St
    Suite 201
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    760-747-1550

  3. North County Podiatry Clinic

    925 E Pennsylvania Ave
    Suite H
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    760-747-1550

About Dewain N. Springer, DPM

I became a physician because of my desire to help others. I strongly believe in the role of compassionate care for my patients.

Age: 69
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1881709459

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dewain N. Springer, DPM, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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