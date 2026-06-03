Cyclist returns to family life after 150-foot ravine fall
Joe Wilson is finding new ways of enjoying day-to-day moments despite losing an eye and breaking several bones in a mountain bike crash.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Surgical critical care
(board certified)
Trauma surgery
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Surgical critical care
(board certified)
Trauma surgery
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1164721932
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diane A. Wintz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diane A. Wintz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Diane A. Wintz, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Joe Wilson is finding new ways of enjoying day-to-day moments despite losing an eye and breaking several bones in a mountain bike crash.
Sharp’s Generational Health Program shows why personalizing treatment plans for aging patients improves outcomes.
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