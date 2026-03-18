Joe Wilson spent about a month under the care of the trauma team at Sharp Memorial Hospital, but he barely remembers most of it — including what initially sent him there.

He knows he’d been mountain biking with his two brothers near Jacumba. “I recall seeing a hill and thinking it was going to be a tough climb,” Joe says. “But the next thing I remember was waking up in a hospital and someone asking me for my wife’s name and phone number. Then it went blank again.”

According to Joe’s wife, Christine, Joe’s brothers discovered his body at the bottom of a ravine, 150 feet below the trail. Incredibly, Joe was still alive — but his injuries were clearly severe. A helicopter airlifted him to the Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center at Sharp Memorial.

The two traumas

Dr. Diane Wintz, chief of trauma services, was on duty that day in December 2024. “I could tell immediately his injuries were critical, but often the most significant damage is internal.”

Joe had suffered multiple broken bones, including in his face, as well as the loss of his left eye.

Dr. Wintz and her team got to work, first inserting a breathing tube and putting Joe on a ventilator so he would get oxygen while the trauma team began addressing the most life-threatening injuries. “The goal is to save life, function and cognition,” Dr. Wintz says.

“I describe what happened as two traumas,” says Christine. “There was the trauma to Joe, but also the trauma to me as I started having to make decisions about his care. I’m so grateful for Dr. Wintz. She was direct, but not alarming, and walked me carefully through the steps they felt best and what choices I had to make for Joe.”

Whether it was nurses making her bed and grabbing her a cup of coffee, visits from the chaplain, or sound therapy from the Arts for Healing program, Christine received steady support.

Over the next few weeks, Joe had a series of surgeries. Facial reconstruction took more than 12 hours, requiring 23 plates and dozens of screws. There was surgery for a compound fracture to Joe’s right leg, then another to repair damage to his left knee. After a few weeks, Dr. Wintz’s team was able to remove the breathing tube.

“The first thing Joe said when he could speak was to thank them for all they did to save his life,” Christine remembers. “You know that expression, death by a thousand cuts? This was repair by a thousand acts of kindness.”

Preparing for the next steps

Though he had miraculously survived, the trauma team began preparing Joe for the challenges he still had to face over the coming months.

“I had several conversations with Joe and Christine about how to navigate his new life post-crash,” says Calvin Clark, a nurse practitioner with the trauma team. “I told them there would be progress and setbacks, but there was also a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Joe had to avoid physical therapy while undergoing several surgeries, including receiving a prosthetic eye.

“It was hard not being able to be active, but even harder watching my wife struggle through having to handle so much while I was recovering,” Joe remembers. “Having my family to live for and wanting to be helpful was my motivation towards my rehab.”

Once he was cleared to do physical therapy, Joe threw himself into the process. At the same time, he began finding new ways of participating in some of the simple things in life that he had taken for granted.

Joe sought ways to do chores around the house, such as using a pick-up stick to help unload the dishwasher. And he bought a baseball catcher’s mask so he could once again play catch with his son.

“Those conversations with Calvin before I was discharged really helped ground me in the idea that my life was moving on and that I could still be a good husband and dad,” Joe says.

Back in action?

Joe has no plans to return to mountain biking, though he is riding a stationary bike for exercise. And he is optimistic that someday, he’ll return to his favorite hobby — surfing.

“It’s amazing to see how well Joe is doing,” says Dr. Wintz. “We restored his life so he can continue to do the things he loves to do, and I’m happy to see that’s what he’s doing. This was a great save.”

“Joe is a testament to human resiliency, and this is why I love this job,” says Clark. “People come in on the worst day of their lives, but we get to usher them back into the world, on the mend, so they can get back to their lives.”

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