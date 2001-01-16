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Donald T. Miller, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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Children's Primary Medical Group

760-547-1010
Fax: 760-547-1011

3605 Vista Way
Building B, Suite 130
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Medical Group

    3605 Vista Way
    Building B, Suite 130
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-547-1010
    Fax: 760-547-1011

About Donald T. Miller, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland: Internship
Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1154356582

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