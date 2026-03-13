Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Donna Crowley, MD
2400 East 4th Street
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-470-4159
Fax: 619-470-4126
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Donna M. Crowley, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic pain management
- Head injury
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neuromuscular disorders
- Post-polio syndrome
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497857395
Insurance plans accepted
Donna M. Crowley, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Donna M. Crowley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Donna M. Crowley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.