About Doug T. Nguyen, MD

I enjoy forming a partnership with my patients and instilling in them the importance of taking an active role in maintaining their well-being.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: when

Languages: Vietnamese

Education Virginia Commonwealth University : Medical School

Northridge Hospital : Residency

Northridge Hospital : Internship



Areas of focus Arthritis

Diabetes

Geriatrics

Headache

Nutrition

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Sports medicine

Weight management

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.