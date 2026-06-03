Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Doug T. Nguyen, MD
I enjoy forming a partnership with my patients and instilling in them the importance of taking an active role in maintaining their well-being.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730274614
Insurance plans accepted
Doug T. Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
350 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Doug Nguyen is the BEST. What a privilege It Is to have him as my primary care physician!
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Always caring and professional.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Doug Nguyen is simply the best, in every aspect. This applies to his care team as well. They are the best of the best, and I greatly appreciate their care of my health.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Doug T. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Doug T. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.