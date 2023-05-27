Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 Let the doctor know diabetes runs in the family, so it needs to be addressed. He listened and provided short-term goals. Very helpful.

Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0 Again I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Nguyen. He makes it so that it doesn't s a team effort on everything we do. I am very much a part owner f the decision making based on Dr. Nguyen's suggestions and input.

Verified Patient May 11, 2023 5.0 Thorough and easy on his explanations of the treatments and what needs to be done.