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Doug T. Nguyen, MD

4.9

350 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Doug T. Nguyen, MD

I enjoy forming a partnership with my patients and instilling in them the importance of taking an active role in maintaining their well-being.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: when
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School
Northridge Hospital: Residency
Northridge Hospital: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730274614

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Doug T. Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

350 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Doug Nguyen is the BEST. What a privilege It Is to have him as my primary care physician!

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Always caring and professional.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Doug Nguyen is simply the best, in every aspect. This applies to his care team as well. They are the best of the best, and I greatly appreciate their care of my health.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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