Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
About Doug Nguyen, MD
I enjoy forming a partnership with my patients and instilling in them the importance of taking an active role in maintaining their well-being.
Age:51
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:when
Languages:English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
Northridge Hospital:Residency
Northridge Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1730274614
Insurance plans accepted
Doug Nguyen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
289 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Let the doctor know diabetes runs in the family, so it needs to be addressed. He listened and provided short-term goals. Very helpful.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Again I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Nguyen. He makes it so that it doesn't s a team effort on everything we do. I am very much a part owner f the decision making based on Dr. Nguyen's suggestions and input.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Thorough and easy on his explanations of the treatments and what needs to be done.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Doug Nguyen is an excellent doctor. I and my family have had only two doctors (Green, Nguyen) over our 30+ years with Sharp Reese Stehly. They were/are well informed and take the time to know us as a person and patient. This allows me to build trust in their decsion making and solutions,
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Doug Nguyen, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Doug Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
