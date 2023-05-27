Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Douglas Brewster, MD
I believe that medicine is not always an exact science. Treatment of patients should be individualized to meet their occupational, social and family needs. With this in mind, I strive to work with patients to develop treatment plans that will best fit their needs and schedules. I was inspired to become a doctor by my grandfather. He was a physician and surgeon as well as a great man. My activities outside of work include golf, "honey-do's" and rooting for these teams: Dodgers, Lakers, Packers, Chargers, USC, Northwestern, Kings and the USA!
Age:62
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:Internship
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
Georgetown University:Medical School
Children's Hospital (San Diego, CA):Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609848316
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas Brewster, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
130 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Brewster provided excellent advice and was extremely supportive.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Doc Brewster explained the process of my procedure throughly and prepared me for what was to come.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Brewster is by far the best dr. He always spends so much time listening & explaining and truly goes above & beyond for his patients. Very happy with him!!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I gave Dr. Brewster a knuckle bump and a big 2-thumbs UP!!!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Brewster, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Brewster, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Brewster, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Brewster, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.