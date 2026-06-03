Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About Douglas Brewster, MD
I believe that medicine is not always an exact science. Treatment of patients should be individualized to meet their occupational, social and family needs. With this in mind, I strive to work with patients to develop treatment plans that will best fit their needs and schedules. I was inspired to become a doctor by my grandfather. He was a physician and surgeon as well as a great man. My activities outside of work include golf, "honey-do's" and rooting for these teams: Dodgers, Lakers, Packers, Chargers, USC, Northwestern, Kings and the USA!
Education
NPI
1609848316
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Brewster, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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