About Douglas Brewster, MD

I believe that medicine is not always an exact science. Treatment of patients should be individualized to meet their occupational, social and family needs. With this in mind, I strive to work with patients to develop treatment plans that will best fit their needs and schedules. I was inspired to become a doctor by my grandfather. He was a physician and surgeon as well as a great man. My activities outside of work include golf, "honey-do's" and rooting for these teams: Dodgers, Lakers, Packers, Chargers, USC, Northwestern, Kings and the USA!

Age: 62

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Regional Medical Center : Internship

Naval Regional Medical Center : Residency

Georgetown University : Medical School

Children's Hospital (San Diego, CA) : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1609848316