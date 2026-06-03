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Douglas Brewster, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

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About Douglas Brewster, MD

I believe that medicine is not always an exact science. Treatment of patients should be individualized to meet their occupational, social and family needs. With this in mind, I strive to work with patients to develop treatment plans that will best fit their needs and schedules. I was inspired to become a doctor by my grandfather. He was a physician and surgeon as well as a great man. My activities outside of work include golf, "honey-do's" and rooting for these teams: Dodgers, Lakers, Packers, Chargers, USC, Northwestern, Kings and the USA!

Age: 65
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Naval Regional Medical Center: Internship
Naval Regional Medical Center: Residency
Georgetown University: Medical School
Children's Hospital (San Diego, CA): Fellowship

NPI

1609848316

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