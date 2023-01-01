About Douglas Dobecki, MD

My practice focuses on compassionate care and state-of-the-art interventional pain management therapies by board-certified and fellowship-trained pain specialists. I became a physician due to my love of science and the gratification of helping others. I begin every consultation with a face to face visit and development of a personalized treatment plan for each patient. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with family, surfing and cycling.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Michigan State University : Medical School

Martin Luther Hospital (Los Angeles) : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidural blood patch

Epidural steroid injections

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Peripheral nerve block

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

