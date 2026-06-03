Douglas A. Dobecki, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Douglas A. Dobecki, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Pain Institute
5395 Ruffin Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-576-1011
Fax: 858-576-1025
About Douglas A. Dobecki, MD
My practice focuses on compassionate care and state-of-the-art interventional pain management therapies by board-certified and fellowship-trained pain specialists. I became a physician due to my love of science and the gratification of helping others. I begin every consultation with a face to face visit and development of a personalized treatment plan for each patient. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with family, surfing and cycling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural blood patch
- Epidural steroid injections
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346213329
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas A. Dobecki, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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