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Douglas A. Dobecki, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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San Diego Pain Institute

858-576-1011
Fax: 858-576-1025

5395 Ruffin Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Pain Institute

    5395 Ruffin Rd
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-576-1011
    Fax: 858-576-1025

About Douglas A. Dobecki, MD

My practice focuses on compassionate care and state-of-the-art interventional pain management therapies by board-certified and fellowship-trained pain specialists. I became a physician due to my love of science and the gratification of helping others. I begin every consultation with a face to face visit and development of a personalized treatment plan for each patient. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with family, surfing and cycling.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Michigan State University: Medical School
Martin Luther Hospital (Los Angeles): Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidural blood patch
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Peripheral nerve block
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1346213329

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Douglas A. Dobecki, MD, accepts 7 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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