Douglas Dobecki, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Pain Institute5395 Ruffin Rd
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92123
About Douglas Dobecki, MD
My practice focuses on compassionate care and state-of-the-art interventional pain management therapies by board-certified and fellowship-trained pain specialists. I became a physician due to my love of science and the gratification of helping others. I begin every consultation with a face to face visit and development of a personalized treatment plan for each patient. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with family, surfing and cycling.
Age:49
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Michigan State University:Medical School
Martin Luther Hospital (Los Angeles):Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural blood patch
- Epidural steroid injections
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1346213329
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas Dobecki, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Dobecki, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
