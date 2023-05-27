Provider Image

Douglas Levey, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    858-499-2711

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Douglas Levey, MD

I became a physician because it blended my desire to work with people, my love of problem-solving and my interest in science and the human body. I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions so they can make the best decisions for their health and well-being. My medical practice and kids take up most of my time, but I'm also an artist and a drummer.
Age:
 60
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Lee vee
Languages: 
English
Education
Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Tufts University:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932210523
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Douglas Levey, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
302 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Dr.Levey always listened to my needs and responded very well. I am comfortable with him as my Primary.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
I felt the conversation was interactive and helpful.
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Levey discussed my bloodwork numbers for my annual checkup. He addressed my main concern (blood pressure) and provided advice.He noted that I needed a mammogram and arranged to have someone call me. Dr. Levey also checked out a shoulder pain from a fall from a few months ago and arranged for some physical therapy. I felt informed and reassured about the overall state of my health.Dr. Levey was efficient and personable. He listened to my concerns and helped clarify them and put them in perspective. And he took as much time as we needed. I never felt rushed or in any way overlooked.
Verified Patient
May 6, 2023
4.8
My doctor was very helpful, understanding, friendly and knowledgeable.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Douglas Levey, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Levey, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.