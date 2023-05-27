Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Douglas Levey, MD
I became a physician because it blended my desire to work with people, my love of problem-solving and my interest in science and the human body. I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions so they can make the best decisions for their health and well-being. My medical practice and kids take up most of my time, but I'm also an artist and a drummer.
Age:60
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Lee vee
Languages:English
Education
Mercy Hospital:Internship
Mercy Hospital:Residency
Tufts University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
NPI
1932210523
Ratings and reviews
4.7
302 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr.Levey always listened to my needs and responded very well. I am comfortable with him as my Primary.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I felt the conversation was interactive and helpful.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Levey discussed my bloodwork numbers for my annual checkup. He addressed my main concern (blood pressure) and provided advice.He noted that I needed a mammogram and arranged to have someone call me. Dr. Levey also checked out a shoulder pain from a fall from a few months ago and arranged for some physical therapy. I felt informed and reassured about the overall state of my health.Dr. Levey was efficient and personable. He listened to my concerns and helped clarify them and put them in perspective. And he took as much time as we needed. I never felt rushed or in any way overlooked.
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
4.8
My doctor was very helpful, understanding, friendly and knowledgeable.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Douglas Levey, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Levey, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
