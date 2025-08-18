About Douglas I. Levey, MD

I became a physician because it blended my desire to work with people, my love of problem-solving and my interest in science and the human body. I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions so they can make the best decisions for their health and well-being. My medical practice and kids take up most of my time, but I'm also an artist and a drummer.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Lee vee



Education Mercy Hospital : Internship

Mercy Hospital : Residency

Tufts University : Medical School



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