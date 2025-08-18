Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Douglas I. Levey, MD
I became a physician because it blended my desire to work with people, my love of problem-solving and my interest in science and the human body. I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions so they can make the best decisions for their health and well-being. My medical practice and kids take up most of my time, but I'm also an artist and a drummer.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932210523
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas I. Levey, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
312 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Happy that you guys let me be cared for there..
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Excellent visit.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Great doctor
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Always listens to me,so glad he is feeling better
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas I. Levey, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.