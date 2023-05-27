Verified Patient May 10, 2023 5.0

Dr. Levey discussed my bloodwork numbers for my annual checkup. He addressed my main concern (blood pressure) and provided advice.He noted that I needed a mammogram and arranged to have someone call me. Dr. Levey also checked out a shoulder pain from a fall from a few months ago and arranged for some physical therapy. I felt informed and reassured about the overall state of my health.Dr. Levey was efficient and personable. He listened to my concerns and helped clarify them and put them in perspective. And he took as much time as we needed. I never felt rushed or in any way overlooked.