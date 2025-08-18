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Douglas I. Levey, MD

4.8

312 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Douglas I. Levey, MD

I became a physician because it blended my desire to work with people, my love of problem-solving and my interest in science and the human body. I strive to educate patients about their medical conditions so they can make the best decisions for their health and well-being. My medical practice and kids take up most of my time, but I'm also an artist and a drummer.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Lee vee

Education

Mercy Hospital: Internship
Mercy Hospital: Residency
Tufts University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1932210523

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Douglas I. Levey, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

312 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Happy that you guys let me be cared for there..

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Excellent visit.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Great doctor

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Always listens to me,so glad he is feeling better

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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