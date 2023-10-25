Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Edward W. Greene, MD
The joy of treating and caring for my patients is my passion.
Education
NPI
1265401368
Insurance plans accepted
Edward W. Greene, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
352 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Greene is the best PCP I have ever had. He listens, he tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. And he cares about his patients.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Very attentive and anticipatory in laboratory results.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Green is one of the best drs at Sharps.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Greene is more than very good, he's excellent. My husband and I have been under his care for many years for the main reason that he shows genuine concern for his patients.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward W. Greene, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.