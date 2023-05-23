Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Edward Greene, MD
The joy of treating and caring for my patients is my passion.
Age:53
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
New York Medical College:Fellowship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York, NY):Residency
NPI
1265401368
Insurance plans accepted
Edward Greene, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
356 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Greene always explains details of test he is ordering or treatment plan he has for my condition. I have complete confidence in him as my Doctor
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Extremely thorough
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Greene addressed all my concerns and explained everything very well. He is polite, easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
Exelent Experience,very happy thank you
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Edward Greene, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Greene, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
