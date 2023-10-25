Dr. Greene is more than very good, he's excellent. My husband and I have been under his care for many years for the main reason that he shows genuine concern for his patients.

Dr. Greene is the best PCP I have ever had. He listens, he tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. And he cares about his patients.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.