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Edward W. Greene, MD

4.9

352 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3386

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Edward W. Greene, MD

The joy of treating and caring for my patients is my passion.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male

Education

New York Medical College: Fellowship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico): Medical School
Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York, NY): Residency

NPI

1265401368

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Edward W. Greene, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

352 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Greene is the best PCP I have ever had. He listens, he tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. And he cares about his patients.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Very attentive and anticipatory in laboratory results.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Green is one of the best drs at Sharps.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Greene is more than very good, he's excellent. My husband and I have been under his care for many years for the main reason that he shows genuine concern for his patients.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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