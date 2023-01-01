Efrain Valladolid, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)

Location and phone
South Bay Family Medical Group584 E St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Efrain Valladolid, MD
I practice medicine with a family approach and care for patients of all ages.
Age:54
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Stanislaus Medical Center:Residency
Stanislaus Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
NPI
1407051782
Insurance plans accepted
Efrain Valladolid, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Efrain Valladolid, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Efrain Valladolid, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
