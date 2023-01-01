Efrain Valladolid, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Family Medical Group
    584 E St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-420-1378

About Efrain Valladolid, MD

I practice medicine with a family approach and care for patients of all ages.
Age:
 54
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Stanislaus Medical Center:
 Residency
Stanislaus Medical Center:
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407051782
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Efrain Valladolid, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Efrain Valladolid, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Efrain Valladolid, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.