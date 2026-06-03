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Efrain T. Valladolid, MD

4.8

89 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Bahia Family Medical Group

619-420-1378
Fax: 619-420-1331

584 E St
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2348

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Bahia Family Medical Group

    584 E St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-2348
    Get directions

    619-420-1378
    Fax: 619-420-1331

About Efrain T. Valladolid, MD

I practice medicine with a family approach and care for patients of all ages.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Stanislaus Medical Center: Residency
Stanislaus Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407051782

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Efrain T. Valladolid, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

89 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

4.8

Good

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Very good.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Perfect

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

4.0

Dr. V always listens and gives good advice.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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