Efrain T. Valladolid, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Efrain T. Valladolid, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Bahia Family Medical Group
584 E St
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2348
Get directions
619-420-1378
Fax: 619-420-1331
About Efrain T. Valladolid, MD
I practice medicine with a family approach and care for patients of all ages.
Education
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Nursing home visits
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407051782
Insurance plans accepted
Efrain T. Valladolid, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
89 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
4.8
Good
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Perfect
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
4.0
Dr. V always listens and gives good advice.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Efrain T. Valladolid, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.