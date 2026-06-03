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Elie Touma, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatric surgery

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1045 E Pennsylvania Ave

760-546-2426
Fax: 760-546-2420

1045 E Pennsylvania Ave
Escondido, CA 92025

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Location and phone

  1. 1045 E Pennsylvania Ave
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    760-546-2426
    Fax: 760-546-2420

About Elie Touma, DPM

Gender: Male

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1003379223

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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