About Ellen Rodarte, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Lisa Corsentino, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I am currently accepting newborn patients only. As a physician I do my best to help my patients live their lives free of pain and suffering. I hold myself to high ethical and moral standards, and only advise what I feel is truly best for their well-being. I am passionate about wellness, evidence-based medicine and preventing disease through lifestyle modification. I especially enjoy caring for the whole family – children, parents and grandparents alike. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my extended family, surfing with my husband and chasing after my children.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Row dar teh

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

Contra Costa Regional Medical Center : Internship

Contra Costa Regional Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Geriatrics

Menopause

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Wellness programs

NPI 1205808714