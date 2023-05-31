Ellen Rodarte, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Ellen Rodarte, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Accepting newborn patients only
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
Care schedule
Care partners
When Ellen Rodarte, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Ellen Rodarte, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Lisa Corsentino, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I am currently accepting newborn patients only. As a physician I do my best to help my patients live their lives free of pain and suffering. I hold myself to high ethical and moral standards, and only advise what I feel is truly best for their well-being. I am passionate about wellness, evidence-based medicine and preventing disease through lifestyle modification. I especially enjoy caring for the whole family – children, parents and grandparents alike. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my extended family, surfing with my husband and chasing after my children.
Age:50
In practice since:2003
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Row dar teh
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:Internship
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Geriatrics
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205808714
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ellen Rodarte, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
130 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Rodarte is kind, smart, empathetic, a great listener, helpful, gives great care. She is an old-fashioned physician. She treats me & my daughter like family. YOU SHOULD HAVE CATEGORY FOR EXCELLENT.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Rodarte is fantastic in every way
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Love Dr Rodarte and her staff. They are awesome.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I love Dr.Rodarte. I willingly paid more to from my insurance to keep her as my PCP.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ellen Rodarte, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellen Rodarte, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ellen Rodarte, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellen Rodarte, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.