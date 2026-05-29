Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
Care schedule
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Lisa Corsentino-Matsumoto, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Ellen Beth Rodarte, and we work together to provide you with excellent care. During a medical mission trip to Mexico in high school, I saw the dedication that the volunteer physicians demonstrated as they tirelessly worked to treat and heal the many patients at local orphanages. I knew that my drive to learn and discover all that science had to offer, combined with my heart to serve others, would propel me to also deliver medical care to help those in need around me in becoming a Family Medicine physician. I have not regretted this decision and consider myself blessed to be able to treat my patients with honor, respect and integrity. As a Family Medicine physician, I am honored to care for the entire family in a collaborative and comprehensive approach in working with my patient and the nursing support staff to deliver authentic quality medical care. I feel it is important to listen and connect to my patients, and work together proactively as a team, in order to help equip my patients to achieve their goals for optimal health. Another focus of mine is to encourage a well-balanced healthy lifestyle, involving diet, exercise, education and mindfulness, to promote physical and emotional well-being. I strive to be a physician who is intentional, compassionate, knowledgeable and supportive of my patients on their journey towards a positive and fulfilling life of health and wellness. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband Paul and our 4 children, cheering our children at volleyball, lacrosse and rugby games, running along the beach, cooking, traveling, reading, gardening and being active at our church.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Menopause
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255441606
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa Corsentino-Matsumoto, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
183 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Dr Corsentino is one of those rare anomalies who practices patients care to the best degree allowed by the confines of corporate care. I respect her knowledge and abilities and am grateful to her!
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
Dr Corsintino Is awesome. She is thorough, professional and so easy to talk to. We covered a lot If territory In a short amount of time and she was so up beat and friendly.
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
4.0
Time for discussion is very limited. Love my doctor - so full of good information
Verified Patient
May 6, 2026
5.0
While limited in time, Dr Corsentino appears to have my best interests and care in mind.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Corsentino-Matsumoto, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.