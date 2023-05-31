About Lisa Corsentino, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Ellen Beth Rodarte, and we work together to provide you excellent care. During a medical mission trip to Mexico in high school, I saw the dedication that the volunteer physicians demonstrated as they tirelessly worked to treat and heal the many patients at local orphanages. I knew that my drive to learn and discover all that science had to offer, combined with my heart to serve others, would propel me to also deliver medical care to help those in need around me in becoming a Family Medicine physician. I have not regretted this decision and consider myself blessed to be able to treat my patients with honor, respect and integrity. As a Family Medicine physician, I am honored to care for the entire family in a collaborative and comprehensive approach in working with my patient, the nursing & support staff to deliver authentic quality medical care. I feel it is important to listen and connect to my patients, and work together proactively as a team, in order to help equip my patients to achieve their goals for optimal health. Another focus of mine is to encourage a well-balanced healthy lifestyle, involving diet, exercise, education and mindfulness, to promote physical and emotional well-being. I strive to be a physician that is intentional, compassionate, knowledgeable and supportive of my patients on their journey towards a positive and fulfilling life of health and wellness. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband Paul and our 4 children, cheering our children at volleyball, lacrosse & rugby games, running along the beach, cooking, traveling, reading, gardening and being active at our church.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Irvine : Residency

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



