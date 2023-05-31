Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 12
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Care partners
When Lisa Corsentino, DO is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Lisa Corsentino, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Ellen Beth Rodarte, and we work together to provide you excellent care. During a medical mission trip to Mexico in high school, I saw the dedication that the volunteer physicians demonstrated as they tirelessly worked to treat and heal the many patients at local orphanages. I knew that my drive to learn and discover all that science had to offer, combined with my heart to serve others, would propel me to also deliver medical care to help those in need around me in becoming a Family Medicine physician. I have not regretted this decision and consider myself blessed to be able to treat my patients with honor, respect and integrity. As a Family Medicine physician, I am honored to care for the entire family in a collaborative and comprehensive approach in working with my patient, the nursing & support staff to deliver authentic quality medical care. I feel it is important to listen and connect to my patients, and work together proactively as a team, in order to help equip my patients to achieve their goals for optimal health. Another focus of mine is to encourage a well-balanced healthy lifestyle, involving diet, exercise, education and mindfulness, to promote physical and emotional well-being. I strive to be a physician that is intentional, compassionate, knowledgeable and supportive of my patients on their journey towards a positive and fulfilling life of health and wellness. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband Paul and our 4 children, cheering our children at volleyball, lacrosse & rugby games, running along the beach, cooking, traveling, reading, gardening and being active at our church.
Age:54
In practice since:2003
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255441606
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa Corsentino, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
150 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Corsentino always gives us the best care!
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Great manner & attention to details.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
I appreciated the time that Dr. Corsentino gave me. She made me feel listened to and she addressed each and every concern I had without making me feel bad for asking or for not knowing. She thoroughly explained everything and guided me through procedures, letting me know exactly what was to be expected. I felt safe and comfortable around her.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Corsentino is one of the best Dr's I have seen at Sharp, I am happy she is my Primary Care provider
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Corsentino, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Corsentino, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.