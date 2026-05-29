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Lisa Corsentino-Matsumoto, DO

4.7

183 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3269

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Lisa Corsentino-Matsumoto, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Ellen Beth Rodarte, and we work together to provide you with excellent care. During a medical mission trip to Mexico in high school, I saw the dedication that the volunteer physicians demonstrated as they tirelessly worked to treat and heal the many patients at local orphanages. I knew that my drive to learn and discover all that science had to offer, combined with my heart to serve others, would propel me to also deliver medical care to help those in need around me in becoming a Family Medicine physician. I have not regretted this decision and consider myself blessed to be able to treat my patients with honor, respect and integrity. As a Family Medicine physician, I am honored to care for the entire family in a collaborative and comprehensive approach in working with my patient and the nursing support staff to deliver authentic quality medical care. I feel it is important to listen and connect to my patients, and work together proactively as a team, in order to help equip my patients to achieve their goals for optimal health. Another focus of mine is to encourage a well-balanced healthy lifestyle, involving diet, exercise, education and mindfulness, to promote physical and emotional well-being. I strive to be a physician who is intentional, compassionate, knowledgeable and supportive of my patients on their journey towards a positive and fulfilling life of health and wellness. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband Paul and our 4 children, cheering our children at volleyball, lacrosse and rugby games, running along the beach, cooking, traveling, reading, gardening and being active at our church.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of California, Irvine: Residency
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255441606

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa Corsentino-Matsumoto, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

183 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Dr Corsentino is one of those rare anomalies who practices patients care to the best degree allowed by the confines of corporate care. I respect her knowledge and abilities and am grateful to her!

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

Dr Corsintino Is awesome. She is thorough, professional and so easy to talk to. We covered a lot If territory In a short amount of time and she was so up beat and friendly.

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

4.0

Time for discussion is very limited. Love my doctor - so full of good information

Verified Patient

May 6, 2026

5.0

While limited in time, Dr Corsentino appears to have my best interests and care in mind.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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