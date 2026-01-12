Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group
31625 De Portola Road
Suite 101
Temecula, CA 92592
Get directions
951-501-4200
Fax: 951-900-3108
Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group
31720 Temecula Parkway
Suite 200
Temecula, CA 92592
Get directions
951-501-4200
Fax: 951-900-3108
Care schedule
Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group
31625 De Portola Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group
31720 Temecula Parkway
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Emanuel A. Shapera, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407268790
Insurance plans accepted
Emanuel A. Shapera, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emanuel A. Shapera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emanuel A. Shapera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.