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Emanuel A. Shapera, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group

951-501-4200
Fax: 951-900-3108

31625 De Portola Road
Suite 101
Temecula, CA 92592

Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group

951-501-4200
Fax: 951-900-3108

31720 Temecula Parkway
Suite 200
Temecula, CA 92592

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group

    31625 De Portola Road
    Suite 101
    Temecula, CA 92592
    Get directions

    951-501-4200
    Fax: 951-900-3108

  2. Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group

    31720 Temecula Parkway
    Suite 200
    Temecula, CA 92592
    Get directions

    951-501-4200
    Fax: 951-900-3108

Care schedule

Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group

31625 De Portola Road

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Trinity Medical Multi-Specialty Group

31720 Temecula Parkway

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Emanuel A. Shapera, MD

Age: 37
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male
Languages: Chaldean

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Internship
University of New Mexico: Residency
HCA Healthcare Sunrise Health Graduate Medical Education Program: Residency
University of Missouri-Columbia: Fellowship
AdventHealth Digestive Institute of Tampa: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407268790

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Emanuel A. Shapera, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.