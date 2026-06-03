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Eric A. Mair, MD

4.9

232 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-8404
    Fax: 858-874-2348

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Eric A. Mair, MD

Age: 66

Education

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Residency
Royal Alexandra Hospital: Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine: Medical School
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1487604005

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Eric A. Mair, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

232 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Excellent care from both the Nurse and Dr Mair

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

I would already highly recommend Dr. Mair and his staff to anyone with a case similar to mine, just based on the first engagement with him.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

He is Great! Patient and helpful. He took his time explaining all my results. He is an excellent doctor

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

I very much appreciated the preop phone call and the genuine bedside manner, professionalism and compassion that Dr. Maier had. It is not often that I hear nurses speak so well about the doctor they are assisting and working with. Excellent doctor. Thank you.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Eric A. Mair, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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