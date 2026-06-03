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Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1487604005
Eric A. Mair, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
232 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Excellent care from both the Nurse and Dr Mair
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
I would already highly recommend Dr. Mair and his staff to anyone with a case similar to mine, just based on the first engagement with him.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
He is Great! Patient and helpful. He took his time explaining all my results. He is an excellent doctor
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
I very much appreciated the preop phone call and the genuine bedside manner, professionalism and compassion that Dr. Maier had. It is not often that I hear nurses speak so well about the doctor they are assisting and working with. Excellent doctor. Thank you.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric A. Mair, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric A. Mair, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Eric A. Mair, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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