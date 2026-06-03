I very much appreciated the preop phone call and the genuine bedside manner, professionalism and compassion that Dr. Maier had. It is not often that I hear nurses speak so well about the doctor they are assisting and working with. Excellent doctor. Thank you.

He is Great! Patient and helpful. He took his time explaining all my results. He is an excellent doctor

I would already highly recommend Dr. Mair and his staff to anyone with a case similar to mine, just based on the first engagement with him.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.