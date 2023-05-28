Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Eric Mair, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Residency
Royal Alexandra Hospital:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487604005
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Eric Mair, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
176 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Maier was and always is so kind, delightful, and caring. I felt comfortable and cared for. He listened and honored my concerns.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Maier is very clear, caring & funny. He does well to make his patients feel at ease.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor, took time to explain everything thoroughly
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Mair is exactly how a Dr should be. He does all of the above in an exemplary manner.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Mair, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Mair, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Mair, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Mair, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.