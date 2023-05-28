Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 28, 2023 5.0 Dr. Maier was and always is so kind, delightful, and caring. I felt comfortable and cared for. He listened and honored my concerns.

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 Dr Maier is very clear, caring & funny. He does well to make his patients feel at ease.

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 Excellent doctor, took time to explain everything thoroughly