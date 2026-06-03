Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County
3905 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-724-9000
Fax: 760-724-3686
About Erik S. Stark, MD
I was drawn to orthopedic surgery through a lifelong fascination with mechanics and physical science, combined with my own background as an athlete. Helping people recover from injury and get back to doing what they love, at any age, is what makes the work meaningful to me. My practice is built around the restoration of motion and helping people return to active, pain-free lives. I always start with the least invasive option that will solve the problem, exhausting conservative, non-surgical treatment whenever it's appropriate, and reserve surgery for when it us truly the right path. I stay at the forefront of my field, continually updating my approach with the newest advances in treatment, injection therapies, and surgical techniques. Patients can expect a thorough diagnosis, a clear explanation of every option, and care tailored to getting them back to the activities and sports they love, whether they're a competitive athlete or simply want to move without pain. Outside the clinic, I train jiu-jitsu regularly and love staying active. Most of all, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our two boys.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1376669572
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erik S. Stark, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erik S. Stark, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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