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Erik S. Stark, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

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Orthopaedic Specialists of North County

760-724-9000
Fax: 760-724-3686

3905 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. Orthopaedic Specialists of North County

    3905 Waring Rd
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-724-9000
    Fax: 760-724-3686

About Erik S. Stark, MD

I was drawn to orthopedic surgery through a lifelong fascination with mechanics and physical science, combined with my own background as an athlete. Helping people recover from injury and get back to doing what they love, at any age, is what makes the work meaningful to me. My practice is built around the restoration of motion and helping people return to active, pain-free lives. I always start with the least invasive option that will solve the problem, exhausting conservative, non-surgical treatment whenever it's appropriate, and reserve surgery for when it us truly the right path. I stay at the forefront of my field, continually updating my approach with the newest advances in treatment, injection therapies, and surgical techniques. Patients can expect a thorough diagnosis, a clear explanation of every option, and care tailored to getting them back to the activities and sports they love, whether they're a competitive athlete or simply want to move without pain. Outside the clinic, I train jiu-jitsu regularly and love staying active. Most of all, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our two boys.

Gender: Male

Education

Boston University Medical Center: Residency
Kaiser Permanente: Fellowship
State University of New York, Upstate: Medical School
University of North Carolina: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1376669572

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