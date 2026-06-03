About Erik S. Stark, MD

I was drawn to orthopedic surgery through a lifelong fascination with mechanics and physical science, combined with my own background as an athlete. Helping people recover from injury and get back to doing what they love, at any age, is what makes the work meaningful to me. My practice is built around the restoration of motion and helping people return to active, pain-free lives. I always start with the least invasive option that will solve the problem, exhausting conservative, non-surgical treatment whenever it's appropriate, and reserve surgery for when it us truly the right path. I stay at the forefront of my field, continually updating my approach with the newest advances in treatment, injection therapies, and surgical techniques. Patients can expect a thorough diagnosis, a clear explanation of every option, and care tailored to getting them back to the activities and sports they love, whether they're a competitive athlete or simply want to move without pain. Outside the clinic, I train jiu-jitsu regularly and love staying active. Most of all, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our two boys.

Gender: Male



Education Boston University Medical Center : Residency

Kaiser Permanente : Fellowship

State University of New York, Upstate : Medical School

University of North Carolina : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

