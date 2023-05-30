Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants3075 Health Center Drive
Fourth Floor
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Frank Tsai, MD
Every person deserves both excellent and compassionate care. My patients trust me with their health, and it is my responsibility to provide the highest level of care consistently every day. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, basketball, tennis and cooking.
Age:39
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Temple University:Medical School
Crozer-Chester Medical Center:Internship
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043530777
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Frank Tsai, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
360 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
4.0
Although Dr Tsai fully in command of appointment, he was rushed. Presented himself relaxed, calm and concentrated of my treatment time at hand. Timing issue evident just under the surface.
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Tsai explanations were provided in a very calm manner and were clear and easy to understand.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Tsai very friendly, caring and does an excellent job of explaining my eye situation.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
2 words: excellent job! A good Doctor I have seen Thankful for the service the Doctor has provided
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Frank Tsai, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank Tsai, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Frank Tsai, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank Tsai, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.