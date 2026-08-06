A match made in medical school
Cupid brought Drs. Frank and Young Tsai together in medical school. Today, they both practice at Sharp Rees-Stealy.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Every person deserves both excellent and compassionate care. My patients trust me with their health, and it is my responsibility to provide the highest level of care consistently every day. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, basketball, tennis and cooking.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1043530777
Frank F. Tsai, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
312 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Tsai was very clear and showed a sense of clarity.
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
I HAVE A GOOD EXPERIENCE DR ALWAYS TREATED ME PROFESSIONAL AND COURTEOUS ALWAYS EXPLAINING THE TREATMENT AND LISTENING MY HEALTH NEEDS
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Tsai is so knowledgeable and goes over everything with me.
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tsai and his persons in practice always the best medically, and very nice to speak with
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank F. Tsai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank F. Tsai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Frank F. Tsai, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.