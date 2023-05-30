About Frank Tsai, MD

Every person deserves both excellent and compassionate care. My patients trust me with their health, and it is my responsibility to provide the highest level of care consistently every day. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, basketball, tennis and cooking.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Temple University : Medical School

Crozer-Chester Medical Center : Internship

SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1043530777