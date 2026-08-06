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Frank F. Tsai, MD

4.8

312 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400
    Fax: 858-939-5415

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

3075 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Frank F. Tsai, MD

Every person deserves both excellent and compassionate care. My patients trust me with their health, and it is my responsibility to provide the highest level of care consistently every day. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, basketball, tennis and cooking.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male

Education

Temple University: Medical School
Crozer-Chester Medical Center: Internship
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1043530777

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Frank F. Tsai, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

312 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Tsai was very clear and showed a sense of clarity.

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

I HAVE A GOOD EXPERIENCE DR ALWAYS TREATED ME PROFESSIONAL AND COURTEOUS ALWAYS EXPLAINING THE TREATMENT AND LISTENING MY HEALTH NEEDS

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Tsai is so knowledgeable and goes over everything with me.

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tsai and his persons in practice always the best medically, and very nice to speak with

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Frank F. Tsai, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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