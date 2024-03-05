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Franz J. Kopp, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Foot and ankle

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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San Diego Orthopaedic Associates

619-299-8500

4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Orthopaedic Associates

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 700
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-299-8500

About Franz J. Kopp, MD

My decision to become a physician arrived through a desire to help patients return to a healthy, active lifestyle. I believe in meeting a patient's individual needs through a comprehensive evaluation and treatment designed to help them achieve an active, pain-free lifestyle. Many musculoskeletal conditions can be treated by nonsurgical techniques — surgery is just one treatment option. I combine leading edge techniques with proven traditional methods to provide my patients with the best orthopedic care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy running, skiing and traveling.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Male
Languages: German

Education

Case Western Reserve University: Internship
Case Western Reserve University: Residency
Hospital for Special Surgery: Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1407817430

Patient Portal

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Insurance plans accepted

Franz J. Kopp, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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