Doctor of medicine (MD)
Foot and ankle
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Foot and ankle
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Orthopaedic Associates
4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Franz J. Kopp, MD
My decision to become a physician arrived through a desire to help patients return to a healthy, active lifestyle. I believe in meeting a patient's individual needs through a comprehensive evaluation and treatment designed to help them achieve an active, pain-free lifestyle. Many musculoskeletal conditions can be treated by nonsurgical techniques — surgery is just one treatment option. I combine leading edge techniques with proven traditional methods to provide my patients with the best orthopedic care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy running, skiing and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407817430
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Franz J. Kopp, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Franz J. Kopp, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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