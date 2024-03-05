About Franz J. Kopp, MD

My decision to become a physician arrived through a desire to help patients return to a healthy, active lifestyle. I believe in meeting a patient's individual needs through a comprehensive evaluation and treatment designed to help them achieve an active, pain-free lifestyle. Many musculoskeletal conditions can be treated by nonsurgical techniques — surgery is just one treatment option. I combine leading edge techniques with proven traditional methods to provide my patients with the best orthopedic care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy running, skiing and traveling.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Male

Languages: German

Education Case Western Reserve University : Internship

Case Western Reserve University : Residency

Hospital for Special Surgery : Fellowship

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.