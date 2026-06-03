Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-420-2111
Fax: 619-585-8130
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Gary M. Jacobs, MD
My practice values your trust in eye care services. I strive to provide the most sophisticated technology and solutions to our patients, and am committed to providing you with all the options and information available.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992772552
Insurance plans accepted
Gary M. Jacobs, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
93 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jacobs is always very professional and makes me feel as if I am the only patient he has. He never rushes through anything, and he always patiently answers and questions or concerns that I have in terms that I can understand.
Verified Patient
April 6, 2026
4.5
Good.
Verified Patient
March 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jacobs is wonderful. He's thorough in his exams. Answers all questions - and I trust him with my vision.
Verified Patient
March 17, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary M. Jacobs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary M. Jacobs, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.