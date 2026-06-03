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Gary M. Jacobs, MD

4.8

93 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

619-420-2111
Fax: 619-585-8130

681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

    681 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-420-2111
    Fax: 619-585-8130

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Gary M. Jacobs, MD

My practice values your trust in eye care services. I strive to provide the most sophisticated technology and solutions to our patients, and am committed to providing you with all the options and information available.

Age: 75
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Florida: Internship
University of Maryland: Residency
University of Maryland: Medical School
Jules Stein Eye Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1992772552

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gary M. Jacobs, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

93 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jacobs is always very professional and makes me feel as if I am the only patient he has. He never rushes through anything, and he always patiently answers and questions or concerns that I have in terms that I can understand.

Verified Patient

April 6, 2026

4.5

Good.

Verified Patient

March 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jacobs is wonderful. He's thorough in his exams. Answers all questions - and I trust him with my vision.

Verified Patient

March 17, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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