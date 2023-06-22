Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Gary Jacobs, MD
My practice values your trust in eye care services. I strive to provide the most sophisticated technology and solutions to our patients, and am committed to providing you with all the options and information available.
Age:72
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Florida:Internship
University of Maryland:Residency
University of Maryland:Medical School
Jules Stein Eye Institute:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1992772552
Insurance plans accepted
Gary Jacobs, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
68 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
We do not discuss my eating, exercise or any other care.
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Excellent care received, attentive.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
2.8
Never have called to inform my results until now
Verified PatientMarch 15, 2023
2.8
Poor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gary Jacobs, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary Jacobs, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
