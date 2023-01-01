Genaro Fernandez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Genaro Fernandez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone
Genaro C. Fernandez, MD610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Genaro Fernandez, MD
I put my patients' needs first and always provide the best care possible.
Age:72
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí (Mexico):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Coronary stent
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Hypertension
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871504498
Insurance plans accepted
Genaro Fernandez, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Genaro Fernandez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Genaro Fernandez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.