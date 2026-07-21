Excellence in cardiac — and emotional — care
Ralph and his family find the upside to a life-or-death ordeal after a heart attack.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Genaro C. Fernandez, MD
610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-267-8181
Fax: 619-479-6750
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
I put my patients' needs first and always provide the best care possible.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1871504498
Genaro C. Fernandez, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro C. Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro C. Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Genaro C. Fernandez, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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