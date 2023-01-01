About Genaro Fernandez, MD

I put my patients' needs first and always provide the best care possible.

Age: 72

In practice since: 1991

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

Baylor College of Medicine : Fellowship

Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí (Mexico) : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.