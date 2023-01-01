Provider Image

Genaro Fernandez, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Genaro C. Fernandez, MD
    610 Euclid Ave
    Suite 201
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-267-8181

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Genaro Fernandez, MD

I put my patients' needs first and always provide the best care possible.
Age:
 72
In practice since:
 1991
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí (Mexico):
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871504498

Insurance plans accepted

Genaro Fernandez, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Genaro Fernandez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Genaro Fernandez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.