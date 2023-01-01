About George Mueller, MD

As Medical Director of the Sharp Memorial Bariatric Surgery Program for over 20 years and founder of the program, I’ve been fortunate to participate in the surgical care of many bariatric surgery patients. It has also been my privilege to work closely with the incredible staff and members of our bariatric team at Sharp Memorial Hospital to ensure the best care and lifelong success for our patients.

In practice since: 1989

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education St. George's University : Medical School

Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



