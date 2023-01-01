George Mueller, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego General and Vascular Surgeons Medical Group7910 Frost St
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
About George Mueller, MD
As Medical Director of the Sharp Memorial Bariatric Surgery Program for over 20 years and founder of the program, I’ve been fortunate to participate in the surgical care of many bariatric surgery patients. It has also been my privilege to work closely with the incredible staff and members of our bariatric team at Sharp Memorial Hospital to ensure the best care and lifelong success for our patients.
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S)
- Weight-loss surgery
NPI
1629179684
Insurance plans accepted
George Mueller, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
George Mueller, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Mueller, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
