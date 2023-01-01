George Sakoulas, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
George Sakoulas, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About George Sakoulas, MD
The answers to a workup lie in listening to the patients tell their story.
Age:54
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Greek, Spanish
Education
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Fellowship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Internship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- MRSA
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184647893
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
George Sakoulas, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
George Sakoulas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Sakoulas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
George Sakoulas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Sakoulas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.