Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-616-8091
Fax: 858-616-8266
About George Sakoulas, MD
The answers to a workup lie in listening to the patients tell their story.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- MRSA
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184647893
Insurance plans accepted
George Sakoulas, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Sakoulas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Sakoulas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.