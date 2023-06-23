Verified Patient June 23, 2023 1.8

The "PA" is nice but bedside manner is poor. When I had my appt. with *Dr. Meyer I told him I would only see him not the PA. He accepted that. *Dr. Meyer is excellent he is very professional and did explain things. "PA" did all the testing. She was elated she "diagnosed" "Afib" so I wouldn't have a stroke.