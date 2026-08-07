Grant T. Meyer, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Grant T. Meyer, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781
Get directions
858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Grant T. Meyer, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- COPD
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Men's health
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sleep disorders
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174900823
Insurance plans accepted
Grant T. Meyer, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
3.0
I felt like the doctor just did a "drive by" during the visit, in and out in just a few minutes
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Meyer goes above and beyond for his patients. He is a on in a million physician!
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Grant Meyer is one of the very best medical doctors I've ever had.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2026
5.0
All good. I greatly appreciate this doctor and the staff.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Grant T. Meyer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.