Grant Meyer, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 14
Virtual visits available
  1. San Diego Internal Medicine Associates
    8765 Aero Dr
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-541-0181

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Grant Meyer, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174900823
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Grant Meyer, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
1.8
The "PA" is nice but bedside manner is poor. When I had my appt. with *Dr. Meyer I told him I would only see him not the PA. He accepted that. *Dr. Meyer is excellent he is very professional and did explain things. "PA" did all the testing. She was elated she "diagnosed" "Afib" so I wouldn't have a stroke.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Meyer is very thorough and knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
I'm a new patient so full medical history wasn't available to *Dr. Meyer at time of visit.
Verified Patient
April 14, 2023
5.0
Very thorough.
