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Grant T. Meyer, MD

4.9

106 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035

8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions

    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Grant T. Meyer, MD

Age: 39

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1174900823

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Grant T. Meyer, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

106 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

3.0

I felt like the doctor just did a "drive by" during the visit, in and out in just a few minutes

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Meyer goes above and beyond for his patients. He is a on in a million physician!

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Grant Meyer is one of the very best medical doctors I've ever had.

Verified Patient

May 12, 2026

5.0

All good. I greatly appreciate this doctor and the staff.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.