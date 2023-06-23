Grant Meyer, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Pediatrics
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Internal Medicine Associates8765 Aero Dr
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Grant Meyer, MD
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- COPD
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Men's health
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sleep disorders
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174900823
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Grant Meyer, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
1.8
The "PA" is nice but bedside manner is poor. When I had my appt. with *Dr. Meyer I told him I would only see him not the PA. He accepted that. *Dr. Meyer is excellent he is very professional and did explain things. "PA" did all the testing. She was elated she "diagnosed" "Afib" so I wouldn't have a stroke.
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Meyer is very thorough and knowledgeable.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I'm a new patient so full medical history wasn't available to *Dr. Meyer at time of visit.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Very thorough.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
