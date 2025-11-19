Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
480 4th Ave
Suite 500
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-656-5252
Fax: 619-656-5250
Care schedule
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Monday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Treadmill in office
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619080041
Insurance plans accepted
Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.