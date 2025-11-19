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Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

Interventional cardiology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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480 4th Ave

619-656-5252
Fax: 619-656-5250

480 4th Ave
Suite 500
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 480 4th Ave
    Suite 500
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-656-5252
    Fax: 619-656-5250

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD

Age: 80
In practice since: 1984
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

North York Branson Hospital: Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico): Medical School
Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital: Residency
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago, IL): Fellowship
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago, IL): Residency
University of Manitoba (Canada): Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1619080041

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gustavo A. Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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