Gustavo Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Location and phone
- 480 4th Ave
Suite 500
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gustavo Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD
Age:77
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
North York Branson Hospital:Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital:Residency
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago, IL):Fellowship
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago, IL):Residency
University of Manitoba (Canada):Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619080041
Insurance plans accepted
Gustavo Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Gustavo Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gustavo Mondragon-Gonzalez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
