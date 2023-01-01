Guy Lund, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group8010 Frost St
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Guy Lund, MD
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost effective manner.
Age:52
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Tulane University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
NPI
1700859279
Insurance plans accepted
Guy Lund, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Guy Lund, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Guy Lund, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
