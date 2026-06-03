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Guy L. Lund, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

858-637-4700
Fax: 858-637-4701

8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906

8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Memorial Hospital Chronic Kidney Clinic

858-650-5006
Fax: 858-636-2903

8010 Frost Street
Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92123-4222

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8010 Frost St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-4700
    Fax: 858-637-4701

  2. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

    8010 Frost St., Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-650-5000
    Fax: 858-636-2906

  3. Sharp Memorial Hospital Chronic Kidney Clinic

    8010 Frost Street
    Ste 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-4222
    Get directions

    858-650-5006
    Fax: 858-636-2903

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

8010 Frost St

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Guy L. Lund, MD

I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost effective manner.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

Tulane University: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1700859279

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Guy L. Lund, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.