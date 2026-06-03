Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-637-4700
Fax: 858-637-4701
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
Sharp Memorial Hospital Chronic Kidney Clinic
8010 Frost Street
Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92123-4222
Get directions
858-650-5006
Fax: 858-636-2903
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Guy L. Lund, MD
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost effective manner.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700859279
Insurance plans accepted
Guy L. Lund, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Guy L. Lund, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Guy L. Lund, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.