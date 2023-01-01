About Guy Lund, MD

I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost effective manner.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Tulane University : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

Kidney transplant

Post-transplant care

