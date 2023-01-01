Han Nguyen, DPM
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Foot and ankle (board certified)
Podiatric surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
South Bay Foot & Ankle Specialists5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 100
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Han Nguyen, DPM
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Dr. Wm. Scholl College of Podiatry:Medical School
Adventist Health White Memorial:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063918845
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Han Nguyen, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
