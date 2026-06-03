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Hanh M. Bui, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

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Insurance plans accepted

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Blue Coast Cardiology

760-630-2550
Fax: 760-726-2305

906 Sycamore Avenue
Vista, CA 92081

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Location and phone

  1. Blue Coast Cardiology

    906 Sycamore Avenue
    Vista, CA 92081
    Get directions

    760-630-2550
    Fax: 760-726-2305

About Hanh M. Bui, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish, Vietnamese

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1275519175

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