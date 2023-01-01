About Harish Hosalkar, MD

My philosophy is “Life is motion and motion is life”. Through individualized patient care, my medical practice gives the gift of motion to people in need across the globe. I enjoy connecting with people and feel a great sense of accomplishment in assisting others with their musculoskeletal ailments by helping them return to their life and function while controlling or eliminating their pain. I am a dedicated family man with a beautiful wife and two children that I adore. I love cooking, reading, hiking, traveling, singing and of course, seeing patients.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ha-reesh Ho-sal-ker

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Great Ormond Steet Hospital for Children : Fellowship

University of Pennsylvania : Residency

University of Pennsylvania : Internship

Seth G.S. Medical College : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



