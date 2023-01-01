Harish Hosalkar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Pediatric orthopedics
Location and phone
- 2023 W Vista Way
Suite C
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
The Hosalkar Institute for Joint Preservation and Injury Care2323 E 8th St
National City, CA 91950
Get directions619-512-1600
Fax: 619-512-1604
Care schedule
2023 W Vista Way
-
Tuesday
The Hosalkar Institute for Joint Preservation and Injury Care2323 E 8th St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Harish Hosalkar, MD
My philosophy is “Life is motion and motion is life”. Through individualized patient care, my medical practice gives the gift of motion to people in need across the globe. I enjoy connecting with people and feel a great sense of accomplishment in assisting others with their musculoskeletal ailments by helping them return to their life and function while controlling or eliminating their pain. I am a dedicated family man with a beautiful wife and two children that I adore. I love cooking, reading, hiking, traveling, singing and of course, seeing patients.
Age:50
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ha-reesh Ho-sal-ker
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Great Ormond Steet Hospital for Children:Fellowship
University of Pennsylvania:Residency
University of Pennsylvania:Internship
Seth G.S. Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bursitis
- Fracture management
- Growth problems
- Hip disorders
- Juvenile arthritis
- Knee pain
- Orthopedic surgery
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Osteoporosis
- Scoliosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205996097
Insurance plans accepted
Harish Hosalkar, MD, accepts 6 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Harish Hosalkar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Harish Hosalkar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
