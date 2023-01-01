About Hernan Goldsztein, MD

Having been brought up in a family of physicians, I learned early on that there was something special about having the tools to make a positive impact on a person's life. Although many professions can lead to this, the patient-physician relationship allows you to see the product of that partnership firsthand. I strongly believe in empowering the patient to make good decisions. In the era of the Internet, the physician's role has transitioned from being the owner of the information to being a curator. By building a strong patient-physician relationship and using evidence-based medicine, I tailor a treatment plan for the individual patient. In my free time, I enjoy playing soccer, cooking for the family and spending time with my daughter.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Universidad De Buenos Aires Facultad de Ciencias Medicas : Medical School

University of Maryland : Internship

University of Maryland : Residency

California Ear Institute - Palo Alto, CA : Fellowship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.