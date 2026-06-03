Hernan Goldsztein, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Hernan Goldsztein, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Pacific ENT Medical Group, Inc.
6010 Hidden Valley Road
Suite 210
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
858-755-9343
Fax: 858-792-1790
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Hernan Goldsztein, MD
Having been brought up in a family of physicians, I learned early on that there was something special about having the tools to make a positive impact on a person's life. Although many professions can lead to this, the patient-physician relationship allows you to see the product of that partnership firsthand. I strongly believe in empowering the patient to make good decisions. In the era of the Internet, the physician's role has transitioned from being the owner of the information to being a curator. By building a strong patient-physician relationship and using evidence-based medicine, I tailor a treatment plan for the individual patient. In my free time, I enjoy playing soccer, cooking for the family and spending time with my daughter.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cochlear implant
- Ear surgery
- Endoscopic Zenker's surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Laser surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952426017
Insurance plans accepted
Hernan Goldsztein, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.