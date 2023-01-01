Hernan Goldsztein, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 530 Lomas Santa Fe Dr
Suite 1
Solana Beach, CA 92075
About Hernan Goldsztein, MD
Having been brought up in a family of physicians, I learned early on that there was something special about having the tools to make a positive impact on a person's life. Although many professions can lead to this, the patient-physician relationship allows you to see the product of that partnership firsthand. I strongly believe in empowering the patient to make good decisions. In the era of the Internet, the physician's role has transitioned from being the owner of the information to being a curator. By building a strong patient-physician relationship and using evidence-based medicine, I tailor a treatment plan for the individual patient. In my free time, I enjoy playing soccer, cooking for the family and spending time with my daughter.
Age:46
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Universidad De Buenos Aires Facultad de Ciencias Medicas:Medical School
University of Maryland:Internship
University of Maryland:Residency
California Ear Institute - Palo Alto, CA:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cochlear implant
- Ear surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Laser surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1952426017
Insurance plans accepted
Hernan Goldsztein, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
