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Hernan Goldsztein, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Pacific ENT Medical Group, Inc.

858-755-9343
Fax: 858-792-1790

6010 Hidden Valley Road
Suite 210
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Need help?

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Location and phone

  1. Pacific ENT Medical Group, Inc.

    6010 Hidden Valley Road
    Suite 210
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    858-755-9343
    Fax: 858-792-1790

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Hernan Goldsztein, MD

Having been brought up in a family of physicians, I learned early on that there was something special about having the tools to make a positive impact on a person's life. Although many professions can lead to this, the patient-physician relationship allows you to see the product of that partnership firsthand. I strongly believe in empowering the patient to make good decisions. In the era of the Internet, the physician's role has transitioned from being the owner of the information to being a curator. By building a strong patient-physician relationship and using evidence-based medicine, I tailor a treatment plan for the individual patient. In my free time, I enjoy playing soccer, cooking for the family and spending time with my daughter.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Universidad De Buenos Aires Facultad de Ciencias Medicas: Medical School
University of Maryland: Internship
University of Maryland: Residency
California Ear Institute - Palo Alto, CA: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1952426017

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hernan Goldsztein, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.