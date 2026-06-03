Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County Oncology Medical Clinic
3617 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-758-5770
Fax: 760-721-8596
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Himani Singh, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1558546192
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Himani Singh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Himani Singh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.