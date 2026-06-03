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Himani Singh, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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North County Oncology Medical Clinic

760-758-5770
Fax: 760-721-8596

3617 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. North County Oncology Medical Clinic

    3617 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-758-5770
    Fax: 760-721-8596

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Himani Singh, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Hindi

Education

Norwalk Hospital: Residency
Norwalk Hospital: Internship
Thomas Jefferson University: Fellowship
St. Georges University School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1558546192

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Special recognitions

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