Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Perinatal Ultrasound
8851 Center Drive, Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957
Sharp Mary Birch High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic
8010 Frost Street
Suite 414
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Murrieta
25395 Hancock Ave.
Suite 210
Murrieta, CA 92562
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego
8010 Frost St.
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
About Holly L. Casele, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic villus sampling
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255348744
Insurance plans accepted
Holly L. Casele, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Holly L. Casele, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Holly L. Casele, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.