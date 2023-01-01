Holly Casele, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Holly Casele, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Holly Casele, MD
Age:57
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Northwestern University:Internship
Northwestern University:Medical School
Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC:Fellowship
Northwestern University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic villus sampling
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255348744
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Holly Casele, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Holly Casele, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Holly Casele, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Holly Casele, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.