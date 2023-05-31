Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Humberto Gallego, MD
Age:59
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Guy-eggo
Languages:English
Education
University of North Dakota:Medical School
University of Minnesota:Residency
Mayo Clinic:Internship
NPI
1811074404
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Humberto Gallego, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
558 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gallego is a very skilled doctor and listens to the patient's needs, offers options of care and lets you make a decision. Brilliant!!
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gallego is the best dermatologist! He is a great listener and always finds the best medication to fix your problem. He is a very caring doctor.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gallego gave me a very thorough exam and explained what he thought should be done with a skin condition that he noticed. He was not rushed and I felt very satisfied with his exam; his assistants were also helpful in setting up future appointments.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
KA couple bothersome moles & skin tags were removed quickly & efficiently
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Humberto Gallego, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Humberto Gallego, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Humberto Gallego, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Humberto Gallego, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.