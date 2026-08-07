Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Humberto Gallego, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1811074404
Insurance plans accepted
Humberto Gallego, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
688 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Thank you!
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. G rocks!
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gallegos is a friendly, caring and very focused dermatologist. No one better.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
He was great, very personable, did a great job explaining all my questions.. I really like him and so happy he is taking care of me.. Thank you
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Humberto Gallego, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.