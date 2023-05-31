Dr. Gallego is a very skilled doctor and listens to the patient's needs, offers options of care and lets you make a decision. Brilliant!!

Dr. Gallego is the best dermatologist! He is a great listener and always finds the best medication to fix your problem. He is a very caring doctor.

Dr. Gallego gave me a very thorough exam and explained what he thought should be done with a skin condition that he noticed. He was not rushed and I felt very satisfied with his exam; his assistants were also helpful in setting up future appointments.