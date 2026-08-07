Provider Image

Humberto Gallego, MD

4.7

688 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8222
    Fax: 619-568-8252

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Humberto Gallego, MD

Age: 61
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Guy-eggo
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of North Dakota: Medical School
University of Minnesota: Residency
Mayo Clinic: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1811074404

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Humberto Gallego, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

688 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Thank you!

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. G rocks!

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gallegos is a friendly, caring and very focused dermatologist. No one better.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

He was great, very personable, did a great job explaining all my questions.. I really like him and so happy he is taking care of me.. Thank you

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Humberto Gallego, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.