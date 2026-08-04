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Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Hussein Abdulhadi, MD

619-326-0326
Fax: 619-326-0126

5965 Severin Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD

    5965 Severin Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-326-0326
    Fax: 619-326-0126

Care schedule

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About Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD

I focus on evaluation and treatment of pain, and nerve and muscle disorders.

Age: 65
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ab-dul-hadi, Hu-sane
Languages: Arabic

Education

Massachusetts General Hospital: Fellowship
Maryland General Hospital: Internship
American University of Beirut: Medical School
Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Back evaluation and treatment
  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidurolysis
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Nerve conduction studies
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629004890

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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