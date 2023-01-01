About Hussein Abdulhadi, MD

I focus on evaluation and treatment of pain, and nerve and muscle disorders.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ab-dul-hadi, Hu-sane

Languages: English , Arabic , Spanish

Education Massachusetts General Hospital : Fellowship

Maryland General Hospital : Internship

American University of Beirut : Medical School

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidurolysis

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Multiple sclerosis

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Nerve conduction studies

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.