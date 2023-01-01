Hussein Abdulhadi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 6645 Alvarado Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
About Hussein Abdulhadi, MD
I focus on evaluation and treatment of pain, and nerve and muscle disorders.
Age:62
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ab-dul-hadi, Hu-sane
Languages:English, Arabic, Spanish
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
Maryland General Hospital:Internship
American University of Beirut:Medical School
Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Nerve conduction studies
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1629004890
Insurance plans accepted
Hussein Abdulhadi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
