Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Hussein Abdulhadi, MD
5965 Severin Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-326-0326
Fax: 619-326-0126
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD
I focus on evaluation and treatment of pain, and nerve and muscle disorders.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Nerve conduction studies
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629004890
Insurance plans accepted
Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hussein M. Abdulhadi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.