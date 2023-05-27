Provider Image

Iris Ha, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista
    525 Third Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    858-499-2713

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday

About Iris Ha, MD

I love empowering and educating my patients on their journey of becoming the healthiest versions of themselves. In my spare time, I enjoy learning about different cultures by trying new cuisines and traveling. I also love to stay active by biking and rollerblading.
Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:
 Internship
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1801244512
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Iris Ha, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
226 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
Great experience.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
4.8
I feel that I as a patient I should be asked if I have any other questions or concerns
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Very good
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Iris Ha, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Iris Ha, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.