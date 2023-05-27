About Iris Ha, MD

I love empowering and educating my patients on their journey of becoming the healthiest versions of themselves. In my spare time, I enjoy learning about different cultures by trying new cuisines and traveling. I also love to stay active by biking and rollerblading.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Internship

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Residency



NPI 1801244512