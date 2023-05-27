Medical Doctor
About Iris Ha, MD
I love empowering and educating my patients on their journey of becoming the healthiest versions of themselves. In my spare time, I enjoy learning about different cultures by trying new cuisines and traveling. I also love to stay active by biking and rollerblading.
Age:34
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Internship
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1801244512
Ratings and reviews
4.8
226 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Great experience.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
4.8
I feel that I as a patient I should be asked if I have any other questions or concerns
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Very good
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.