Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
About Iris C. Ha, MD
I love empowering and educating my patients on their journey of becoming the healthiest versions of themselves. In my spare time, I enjoy learning about different cultures by trying new cuisines and traveling. I also love to stay active by biking and rollerblading.
Education
NPI
1801244512
Insurance plans accepted
Iris C. Ha, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
242 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Always a pleasure to visit and talk about my health concerns very attentive and supportive
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
All good
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
We discussed medical transportation The van services are quite incomplete No where does it mention they do NOTDrive outside of CV! Why is that?
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Doctor Iris Ha is knowledgeable and caring.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Iris C. Ha, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.