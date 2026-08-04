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Iris C. Ha, MD

4.9

242 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Family and Internal Medicine

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

About Iris C. Ha, MD

I love empowering and educating my patients on their journey of becoming the healthiest versions of themselves. In my spare time, I enjoy learning about different cultures by trying new cuisines and traveling. I also love to stay active by biking and rollerblading.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center: Internship
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1801244512

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Iris C. Ha, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

242 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Always a pleasure to visit and talk about my health concerns very attentive and supportive

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

All good

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

We discussed medical transportation The van services are quite incomplete No where does it mention they do NOTDrive outside of CV! Why is that?

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Doctor Iris Ha is knowledgeable and caring.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.