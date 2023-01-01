James Bush, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About James Bush, MD
I chose to pursue medicine because I felt it was one of the most noble professions growing up. My goal is to improve each patient’s hearing. In my free time, I enjoy bicycling and skiing.
Age:79
In practice since:1977
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Georgia Health Sciences University:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BAHA hearing device
- Cochlear implant
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Otosclerosis
- Ponto implants
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skull base surgery
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932108867
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Bush, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Bush, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
