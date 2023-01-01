About James Bush, MD

I chose to pursue medicine because I felt it was one of the most noble professions growing up. My goal is to improve each patient’s hearing. In my free time, I enjoy bicycling and skiing.

Age: 79

In practice since: 1977

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Georgia Health Sciences University : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus BAHA hearing device

Cochlear implant

Ear infections

Ear surgery

Eardrum perforations

Otosclerosis

Ponto implants

Reconstructive surgery

Skull base surgery

Vertigo

Vertigo (dpley maneuver)

