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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County
3905 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-724-9000
Fax: 760-724-3686
About James Layson, DO
I specifically chose orthopedics because of the profound impact it can have on patients' lives. With appropriate treatment, patients can return to their passions and hobbies and maintain an active lifestyle. Hip and knee pain can be a debilitating issue that limits function and participation in activities patients enjoy. My goal is to educate my patients on their diagnosis, help them understand the full spectrum of treatment options and formulate a tailored treatment plan to meet their goals. When I'm not at work, I enjoy golfing, tennis, fly-fishing, hunting, hiking, running and exploring everything San Diego has to offer with my wife and two boys.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1508355983
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Layson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Layson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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