Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD
As long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a doctor. Family medicine is a perfect fit for me. We are fortunate to live in an era of preventive medicine and that is the best gift I can give my patients. I want each patient to feel they had the best experience from the moment they step into our building to the moment they head back to their homes. Health issues are very distressing and if we can help each patient find peace and hope then we are doing everything we can to alleviate the problem and that is the real Sharp Experience. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family. I love the outdoors, such as the beach, the mountains and camping. My favorite sports are tennis and skiing. I also love to paint.
Age:47
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Han-na Ro-pol Osorio
Languages:English, German, Spanish
Education
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Scripps Family Practice Program:Residency
Scripps Family Practice Program:Internship
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- LGBTQ health
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376624346
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
253 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr is always so attentive. Makes the experience pleasant even if one is not feeling well.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Osorio is one of the best I have seen since I been with sharp the knowledge she presents of all my medical conditions are absolutely amazing
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Dr. Rophol-Osorio is very nice and shows concern about me.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
I love Dr. Osorio, she is great and makes every appointment go by with ease. Listens and provides great feedback.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.