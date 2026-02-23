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Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD

5.0

291 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

About Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD

As long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a doctor. Family medicine is a perfect fit for me. We are fortunate to live in an era of preventive medicine and that is the best gift I can give my patients. I want each patient to feel they had the best experience from the moment they step into our building to the moment they head back to their homes. Health issues are very distressing and if we can help each patient find peace and hope then we are doing everything we can to alleviate the problem and that is the real Sharp Experience. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family. I love the outdoors, such as the beach, the mountains and camping. My favorite sports are tennis and skiing. I also love to paint.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Han-na Ro-pol Osorio
Languages: German, Spanish

Education

Chicago Medical School: Medical School
Scripps Family Practice Program: Residency
Scripps Family Practice Program: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1376624346

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

291 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Osorio was not accepting new patients but made an exception to a le my daughter make an appointment for a physical

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Very fortunate to have Dr Ropohl Osorio

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I love being taken care of by her.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Osorio is such a wonderful physician and person,

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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