About Janna Ropohl Osorio, MD

As long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a doctor. Family medicine is a perfect fit for me. We are fortunate to live in an era of preventive medicine and that is the best gift I can give my patients. I want each patient to feel they had the best experience from the moment they step into our building to the moment they head back to their homes. Health issues are very distressing and if we can help each patient find peace and hope then we are doing everything we can to alleviate the problem and that is the real Sharp Experience. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family. I love the outdoors, such as the beach, the mountains and camping. My favorite sports are tennis and skiing. I also love to paint.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Han-na Ro-pol Osorio

Languages: English , German , Spanish

Education Chicago Medical School : Medical School

Scripps Family Practice Program : Residency

Scripps Family Practice Program : Internship



NPI 1376624346