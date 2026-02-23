Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Care schedule
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Monday
-
Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD
As long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a doctor. Family medicine is a perfect fit for me. We are fortunate to live in an era of preventive medicine and that is the best gift I can give my patients. I want each patient to feel they had the best experience from the moment they step into our building to the moment they head back to their homes. Health issues are very distressing and if we can help each patient find peace and hope then we are doing everything we can to alleviate the problem and that is the real Sharp Experience. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family. I love the outdoors, such as the beach, the mountains and camping. My favorite sports are tennis and skiing. I also love to paint.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1376624346
Insurance plans accepted
Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
291 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Osorio was not accepting new patients but made an exception to a le my daughter make an appointment for a physical
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Very fortunate to have Dr Ropohl Osorio
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I love being taken care of by her.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Osorio is such a wonderful physician and person,
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Janna B. Ropohl Osorio, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.