Verified Patient June 27, 2026 5.0

Dr. Ide truly cares about her patients and their overall health. Although I initially saw her for a routine post-surgical follow-up, she went far beyond addressing only my surgical recovery. She had clearly taken the time to thoroughly review my medical history before my appointment and knew me as a patient, not just another name on the schedule. As both a Sharp nurse and a patient for over 10 years, I can honestly say that level of preparation and attention to detail is rare.What impressed me most was that her care didn't stop when I walked out of the office. She personally reviewed my blood work, continued to evaluate the results, ordered additional testing to get to the root of an ongoing issue, and developed a clear plan of care for our next visit. Rather than simply treating symptoms, she is committed to finding answers.