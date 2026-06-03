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Jasmine Y. Ide, MD

4.8

402 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Main Lobby
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Main Lobby
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

Care schedule

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jasmine Y. Ide, MD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: E-day

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
University of Hawaii: Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1831377795

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jasmine Y. Ide, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

402 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Kind and courteoused

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

1.8

Need a Dr who knows how to communicate, asks more questions, builds relationships and trust. Needs improvement on people skills and not be so rushed with patients.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ide truly cares about her patients and their overall health. Although I initially saw her for a routine post-surgical follow-up, she went far beyond addressing only my surgical recovery. She had clearly taken the time to thoroughly review my medical history before my appointment and knew me as a patient, not just another name on the schedule. As both a Sharp nurse and a patient for over 10 years, I can honestly say that level of preparation and attention to detail is rare.What impressed me most was that her care didn't stop when I walked out of the office. She personally reviewed my blood work, continued to evaluate the results, ordered additional testing to get to the root of an ongoing issue, and developed a clear plan of care for our next visit. Rather than simply treating symptoms, she is committed to finding answers.

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Great listener and willing to accommodate

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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