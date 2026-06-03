Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Main Lobby
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Jasmine Y. Ide, MD
Education
NPI
1831377795
Insurance plans accepted
Jasmine Y. Ide, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
402 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Kind and courteoused
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
1.8
Need a Dr who knows how to communicate, asks more questions, builds relationships and trust. Needs improvement on people skills and not be so rushed with patients.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ide truly cares about her patients and their overall health. Although I initially saw her for a routine post-surgical follow-up, she went far beyond addressing only my surgical recovery. She had clearly taken the time to thoroughly review my medical history before my appointment and knew me as a patient, not just another name on the schedule. As both a Sharp nurse and a patient for over 10 years, I can honestly say that level of preparation and attention to detail is rare.What impressed me most was that her care didn't stop when I walked out of the office. She personally reviewed my blood work, continued to evaluate the results, ordered additional testing to get to the root of an ongoing issue, and developed a clear plan of care for our next visit. Rather than simply treating symptoms, she is committed to finding answers.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Great listener and willing to accommodate
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jasmine Y. Ide, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.