Jasmine Ide, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-499-2714

    Monday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Jasmine Ide, MD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 E-day
Languages: 
English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Hawaii:
 Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1831377795
Jasmine Ide, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
34 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ide was very attentive and observant during my visit. I was comfortable from her first, friendly hello!
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
Dr IDE was the best. She was kind, funny, and very patient.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2023
5.0
Doctor IDE, was very attentive and informative.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
5.0
This was my first exam by Dr. Ide, she took time to become acquainted with All my concerns and go beyond addressing the immediate shoulder injury. This was much appreciated and gives me more optimism for finding solutions to the 'musculo-skeletal' issues I'm coping with.
