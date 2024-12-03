Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery
Orthopedic surgery
Plastic surgery (board certified)
About Jason Hess, MD
My practice is driven mostly by patient referrals. Plastic Surgery is my passion. I strive to provide uncompromising quality and lasting results. I practice the most current and effective concepts in evidence-based surgery and medicine.
Age:49
In practice since:2011
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Washington University in St. Louis:Fellowship
Jackson Memorial Hospital:Fellowship
Wright State University:Medical School
Wayne State University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Burn treatment
- Carpal tunnel
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Hand surgery
- Liposuction
- Microsurgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin graft
NPI
1396786406
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jason Hess, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Hess, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
