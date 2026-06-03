Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Specialty Obstetrics of San Diego Convoy
3750 Convoy St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92111-3770
Get directions
858-794-7700
Fax: 858-794-7744
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jennifer T. Ahn, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic villus sampling
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nuchal translucency screening
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972673879
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer T. Ahn, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer T. Ahn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.