Jennifer Ahn, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
OBGYN (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Jennifer Ahn, MD
In practice since:2019
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Northeastern Ohio University:Medical School
St. Luke's Hospital:Internship
St. Luke's Hospital:Residency
University of Chicago:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Chorionic villus sampling
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nuchal translucency screening
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972673879
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Ahn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Ahn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
