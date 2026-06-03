Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Jennifer Lee, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1053708305
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
207 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lee is by the far THE best Dr. I have ever had. Excellent communicator explains diagnosis, has been monitoring for any changes, shares concerns. Kind & personable
Verified Patient
March 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lee is the best
Verified Patient
March 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lee is always kind, thorough and takes the time to listen and answer any questions. She gives her recommendations and helps me to make decisions regarding my care.
Verified Patient
March 10, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lee is fantastic. She is thorough, and meticulous. I have made more positive lifestyle changes from my interactions with her than I ever have with any doctor previously. I wouldn't have thought that a visit to an Ophthalmologist would result in significant diet and exercise lifestyle changes.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.