Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Lee is the BEST!! No problems, easy procedure because of her!

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 Dr Lee is the best

Verified Patient May 24, 2023 5.0 Dr. Lee was excellent. She was thorough, knowledgeable and patient. Even though she is not a senior citizen, there was empathy in her interactions.