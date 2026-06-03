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Jennifer Lee, MD

5.0

207 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Jennifer Lee, MD

Age: 38
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

University of Pittsburgh: Residency
Northwestern University: Fellowship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Medical School
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1053708305

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

207 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lee is by the far THE best Dr. I have ever had. Excellent communicator explains diagnosis, has been monitoring for any changes, shares concerns. Kind & personable

Verified Patient

March 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lee is the best

Verified Patient

March 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lee is always kind, thorough and takes the time to listen and answer any questions. She gives her recommendations and helps me to make decisions regarding my care.

Verified Patient

March 10, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lee is fantastic. She is thorough, and meticulous. I have made more positive lifestyle changes from my interactions with her than I ever have with any doctor previously. I wouldn't have thought that a visit to an Ophthalmologist would result in significant diet and exercise lifestyle changes.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Veena V. Arun, MD

4.6

Chula Vista

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

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