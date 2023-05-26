Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
About Jennifer Lee, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Pittsburgh:Residency
Northwestern University:Fellowship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1053708305
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
127 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lee is the BEST!! No problems, easy procedure because of her!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr Lee is the best
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee was excellent. She was thorough, knowledgeable and patient. Even though she is not a senior citizen, there was empathy in her interactions.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
4.4
Very good to explain and show me my progress
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
