Dr. Lee is fantastic. She is thorough, and meticulous. I have made more positive lifestyle changes from my interactions with her than I ever have with any doctor previously. I wouldn't have thought that a visit to an Ophthalmologist would result in significant diet and exercise lifestyle changes.

Dr. Lee is always kind, thorough and takes the time to listen and answer any questions. She gives her recommendations and helps me to make decisions regarding my care.

Dr. Lee is by the far THE best Dr. I have ever had. Excellent communicator explains diagnosis, has been monitoring for any changes, shares concerns. Kind & personable

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.