Jennifer Pham, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    340 4th Ave
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-427-1144
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Jennifer Pham, MD

Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of Queensland:
 Medical School
Ochsner Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1235629932

