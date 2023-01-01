Jennifer Pham, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Nephrology
Insurance
Jennifer Pham, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Nephrology
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions619-427-1144
Fax: 619-427-1185
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jennifer Pham, MD
Age:34
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Queensland:Medical School
Ochsner Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1235629932
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Pham, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Pham, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Pham, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.