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Jennifer Pham, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Balboa Nephrology Group

619-427-1144
Fax: 619-427-1185

340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Nephrology

619-585-4370
Fax: 858-303-9144

480 H Street
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    340 4th Ave
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-1144
    Fax: 619-427-1185

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Nephrology

    480 H Street
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5616
    Get directions

    619-585-4370
    Fax: 858-303-9144

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

340 4th Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jennifer Pham, MD

Age: 36
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Queensland: Medical School
Ochsner Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1235629932

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer Pham, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.