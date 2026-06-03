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Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD

4.9

109 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3384

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-568-8098

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

1400 E. Palomar St.

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD

I am currently only accepting newborn patients. I decided to become a pediatrician out of a genuine love and respect for the creativity and naivety of young children. I aspire to assist parents in raising healthy, confident children. I strive to provide the same care to my patients that I expect and demand for myself and my family. It is with patience and respect that I learn about my patients, their family and concerns. By involving the family in medical decisions, I strive to help them understand and become active participants in their health and in making healthy lifestyle choices. As an active mother, I enjoy exercise and cooking healthy meals for my family. In my spare time, you will find me volunteering as a way to serve those in my local community.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Jer-shawn-da Harts-field

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Children's Hospital of Orange County: Internship
Children's Hospital of Orange County: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467423749

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

109 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hartsfield is always so thorough and caring

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hartsfield is always great. She listens to my son's concerns and ours as parents.

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Always a BLESSING!

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hartsfield is always so comforting and answers all our questions and concern thoroughly. She has the best bedside manner and makes my kids feel heard and seen during their appointments. I highly recommend her to everyone I know who needs a pediatrician. She's the best

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.