About Jershonda Hartsfield, MD

I am currently only accepting newborn patients. I decided to become a pediatrician out of a genuine love and respect for the creativity and naivety of young children. I aspire to assist parents in raising healthy, confident children. I strive to provide the same care to my patients that I expect and demand for myself and my family. It is with patience and respect that I learn about my patients, their family and concerns. By involving the family in medical decisions, I strive to help them understand and become active participants in their health and in making healthy lifestyle choices. As an active mother, I enjoy exercise and cooking healthy meals for my family. In my spare time, you will find me volunteering as a way to serve those in my local community.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Jer-shawn-da Harts-field

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School

Children's Hospital of Orange County : Internship

Children's Hospital of Orange County : Residency



NPI 1467423749