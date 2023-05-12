Jershonda Hartsfield, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Jershonda Hartsfield, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Accepting newborn patients only
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jershonda Hartsfield, MD
I am currently only accepting newborn patients. I decided to become a pediatrician out of a genuine love and respect for the creativity and naivety of young children. I aspire to assist parents in raising healthy, confident children. I strive to provide the same care to my patients that I expect and demand for myself and my family. It is with patience and respect that I learn about my patients, their family and concerns. By involving the family in medical decisions, I strive to help them understand and become active participants in their health and in making healthy lifestyle choices. As an active mother, I enjoy exercise and cooking healthy meals for my family. In my spare time, you will find me volunteering as a way to serve those in my local community.
Age:48
In practice since:2010
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Jer-shawn-da Harts-field
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Children's Hospital of Orange County:Internship
Children's Hospital of Orange County:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Spina bifida
- Tuberculosis
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467423749
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jershonda Hartsfield, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
131 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Took so much time to answer our long list of questions with care and concern
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hartsfield is always so pleasant to be around. She's always so sweet, caring and receptive. My kids always look forward to seeing Dr. Hartsfield.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hartsfield is great! Very glad we chose her as our baby's pediatrician. She's thorough, communicative, and has great bed side manner. Always a positive experience with her.
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
Dr Hartsfield was amazing! This was my first appointment with her. I never felt rushed. She addressed my concerns.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jershonda Hartsfield, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jershonda Hartsfield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jershonda Hartsfield, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jershonda Hartsfield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.