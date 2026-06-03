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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Pediatrics
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-568-8098
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am currently only accepting newborn patients. I decided to become a pediatrician out of a genuine love and respect for the creativity and naivety of young children. I aspire to assist parents in raising healthy, confident children. I strive to provide the same care to my patients that I expect and demand for myself and my family. It is with patience and respect that I learn about my patients, their family and concerns. By involving the family in medical decisions, I strive to help them understand and become active participants in their health and in making healthy lifestyle choices. As an active mother, I enjoy exercise and cooking healthy meals for my family. In my spare time, you will find me volunteering as a way to serve those in my local community.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467423749
Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
109 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hartsfield is always so thorough and caring
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hartsfield is always great. She listens to my son's concerns and ours as parents.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Always a BLESSING!
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hartsfield is always so comforting and answers all our questions and concern thoroughly. She has the best bedside manner and makes my kids feel heard and seen during their appointments. I highly recommend her to everyone I know who needs a pediatrician. She's the best
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jershonda F. Hartsfield, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.